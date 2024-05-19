Warsaw, Poland has been named Europe's most budget-friendly city to visit in a recent study. Photo / Getty Images

Warsaw, the capital of Poland, has been named the best city in Europe to visit on a budget.

As Poland’s largest city, Warsaw - nicknamed the Phoenix City - has a rich history and often attracts visitors intrigued by the city’s rebuild and revival following its near-total destruction in World War II.

Positioned along the Vistula River, Warsaw is a melting pot of old and new. Historic buildings and modern builds effortlessly blend together throughout the city centre, showcasing the diversity in Poland’s cultural fabric while nodding toward its troubled past.

But the city has also become famous for another reason, namely as an ideal destination for travellers on a budget.

Experts from travel insurance company Quotezone have named Warsaw the best city in Europe for a wallet-friendly trip away.

The Quotezone team analysed the costs associated with visiting the 12 most popular capital cities in Europe, which include the likes of Rome, Berlin, Paris and Madrid. The cost of accommodation, food, drinks, public transport and any associated tourist taxes were all examined and compared.

Warsaw emerged as the most budget-friendly capital city to visit. Experts noted the Polish capital did not impose a tourist tax on visitors, reported the Express.

Researches found Warsaw to have the cheapest accommodation costs, with hotel prices starting at €45.60 ($80.97) per night. The price of public transport was also found to be affordable, with one-day tickets costing only €1.02 ($1.81).

Drinking and dining out in Warsaw isn’t likely to blow the budget either. Researchers found visitors could order a meal in the city for just €9.30 ($16.51), and getting a beer with your meal will only add €3.72 ($6.61) to your bill.

A pint of beer in Warsaw is far more affordable than it is in London, where the average pint is likely to set you back £5.90 ($12.18).

Warsaw’s airport is only 14.36km from the city centre. With a cheap yet effective public transport system already in place, travelling to, from and around the city is easy and affordable.

Poland's capital has plenty of history and culture to immerse yourself in. Photo / Getty Images

In the Polish capital, historical architecture and contemporary living blend organically. This is reflected in the city’s skyline, where Gothic churches and medieval buildings contrast against towering skyscrapers and Soviet “khrushchevka” apartments. The Vistula River also separates the old city from many of the city’s more recent builds.

Warsaw’s historic centre, which was given Unesco World Heritage Status in 1980, is located on the left bank of the river. Many buildings in the Old Town Square and around the area were rebuilt to mimic original 15th and 16th-century buildings destroyed in World War II.

Another of Warsaw’s drawcards, Azienki Park, is where the Royal Lazienki Museum is located. The park is home to an array of gardens and provides ample natural space in the middle of the city.

On the right side of the river, the Palace of Culture and Science is an eye-catching high-rise that opened in 1955. The complex is home to libraries, cinemas and theatres, with university faculties also located in the building.