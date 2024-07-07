Vancouver is one of the more expensive spots to live in Canada. Photo / 123rf

While the study did note a “high cost of living”, especially for those living in cities such as Vancouver or Toronto, this doesn’t seem to dissuade many people from making or considering a move.

In 2023, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada processed 471,550 new permanent residents, an increase of almost 34,000 compared to 2024.

In second place was Australia with more than 1.2 million relocation searches.

The country’s natural scenery, diversity and safety made it “a special place to live”, according to the study, which added its high-quality healthcare and education benefited families especially.

However, like Canada, “its benefits come at a price” as the cities are relatively expensive to live in, the study warned.

New Zealand was close behind with 1,159,700 relocation searches between 2022 and 2024.

In the pros column were our “relaxed and laid-back” culture, “outstanding work-life balance” and “epic landscapes”. However, residents do have to put up with a high cost of living and unpredictable weather, the study stated.

Spain and the UK rounded out the top five, followed by Portugal and Japan in sixth and seventh.

Where one lives can have a profound effect on wellbeing. Photo / Getty Images

European nations Germany, France and Switzerland completed the top 10. Surprisingly, countries with a reputation for high quality of life and happiness such as Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway did not make the top list, possibly owing to their cold, long winters.

Australia beating out New Zealand won’t surprise the rising number of Kiwis who have made the move themselves.

Kiwis have always headed across the Ditch for a holiday and it continues to be one of our top destinations, however more are making a more permanent trip, for several key reasons.

In 2023, one Kiwi couple claimed moving and working in Australia allowed them to take a year-long trip around the world.