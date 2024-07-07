The country’s natural scenery, diversity and safety made it “a special place to live”, according to the study, which added its high-quality healthcare and education benefited families especially.
However, like Canada, “its benefits come at a price” as the cities are relatively expensive to live in, the study warned.
New Zealand was close behind with 1,159,700 relocation searches between 2022 and 2024.
In the pros column were our “relaxed and laid-back” culture, “outstanding work-life balance” and “epic landscapes”. However, residents do have to put up with a high cost of living and unpredictable weather, the study stated.
Spain and the UK rounded out the top five, followed by Portugal and Japan in sixth and seventh.
European nations Germany, France and Switzerland completed the top 10. Surprisingly, countries with a reputation for high quality of life and happiness such as Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway did not make the top list, possibly owing to their cold, long winters.
Australia beating out New Zealand won’t surprise the rising number of Kiwis who have made the move themselves.
Kiwis have always headed across the Ditch for a holiday and it continues to be one of our top destinations, however more are making a more permanent trip, for several key reasons.