Spain is reportedly on track to become the world’s most-visited destination, with 110 million visitors annually.

Spain is reportedly on track to become the world’s most-visited destination, with 110 million visitors annually.

France’s picturesque scenery, charm and elegant gastronomy are just some of the things that make it easy to see why, for several years, people visited it more than other any other country on the planet. It offers travellers so much.

It turns out its neighbours offer plenty too.

Google and Deloitte’s new research, titled NextGen Travellers and Destinations, looks into the tourism industry’s development trajectory through 2040.

The report finds Spain is on track to become the world’s most-visited destination, with 110 million visitors annually – an increase of more than 24% from last year’s figures.

Data from the Spanish Statistical Office - Instituto Nacional de Estadistica revealed the nation is already receiving record-breaking numbers of international tourists.