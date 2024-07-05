Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Taupō McDonald’s goes viral after being hailed as world’s ‘coolest’ 11 years ago

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
This McDonald's in Taupō, featuring a decommissioned Douglas DC-3, has been celebrated as the "coolest in the world". Photo / lovetaupo.com

This McDonald's in Taupō, featuring a decommissioned Douglas DC-3, has been celebrated as the "coolest in the world". Photo / lovetaupo.com

It’s been 11 years since this Macca’s in our backyard was named the “coolest in the world”, but tourists from far and wide still rave about it.

In Taupō, one can have a different kind of in-flight meal experience.

The town has the only McDonald’s on the planet where you can have a Happy Meal inside a real plane. It’s a decommissioned Douglas DC-3, it has its original cockpit – and it has a dope paint job.

Diners don’t order their meal here, that happens at a regular-looking Macca’s joint stood beside it. Then, taking their meal inside the aircraft, diners find themselves in a 20-seat dining room, which was once the plane’s fuselage. Behind glass doors is the cockpit.

The restaurant continues to amaze travellers who have taken to social media to rave about it being “the coolest”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“What would you do if you put into your maps ‘McDonald’s’ and this is what it took you to?!” British travel influencer Katie Scallon asks her followers on her TikTok channel.

@simplyyykatie

The Worlds Coolest McDonald's?!🤯🛩️ Here in 📍Taupo, New Zealand is a Maccies in a plane!😲 #worldscoolestmcdonalds #taupo #mcdonalds

♬ As It Was Mix Fast - Novia Nisa

“That is what happened to me. Here in Taupo, New Zealand is home to the world’s coolest McDonald’s. I couldn’t believe my eyes.”

She continued: “You can sit and enjoy your Maccies inside the plane. I’ve never experienced anything quite like it. And there’s even a real cockpit you can have a look at too.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
@travelsbytash

Second RTW McDonald’s review!! The coolest McDonald’s in the world 🤩 - keep watching for the actual review! #aroundtheworldtrip #mcdonaldsnewzealand #mcdonaldstastetest #mcdonaldsworldtour #coolestmcdonalds

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey


Since it was built in 1943, the coolest little Macca’s has lived a few lives. The plane was one of three used by South Pacific Airlines of New Zealand from 1961 to 1966. In 1971 it was renamed Whio and used by Fieldair Holdings as a top-dressing plane, before being decommissioned in 1984.

It was purchased by McDonald’s in 1990 before finally being crowned “Coolest McDonald’s” by foodie website Daily Meal in 2013.

Daily Meal stated on its website at the time of the announcement: “Taupo, New Zealand, has the honour of being home to the only McDonald’s location that includes a decommissioned DC3 plane as part of the store. There are seats inside the plane for your dining enjoyment, and you can view the cockpit as well! Maybe they hand out wings to first-time customers.”







Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.


Latest from Travel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel