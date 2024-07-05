This McDonald's in Taupō, featuring a decommissioned Douglas DC-3, has been celebrated as the "coolest in the world". Photo / lovetaupo.com

It’s been 11 years since this Macca’s in our backyard was named the “coolest in the world”, but tourists from far and wide still rave about it.

In Taupō, one can have a different kind of in-flight meal experience.

The town has the only McDonald’s on the planet where you can have a Happy Meal inside a real plane. It’s a decommissioned Douglas DC-3, it has its original cockpit – and it has a dope paint job.

Diners don’t order their meal here, that happens at a regular-looking Macca’s joint stood beside it. Then, taking their meal inside the aircraft, diners find themselves in a 20-seat dining room, which was once the plane’s fuselage. Behind glass doors is the cockpit.

The restaurant continues to amaze travellers who have taken to social media to rave about it being “the coolest”.