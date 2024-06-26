Men are raw-dogging on their flights for hours on end.

Some think it’s tasteless. Some think it’s a better experience. Whatever the case, this travel trend is definitely controversial - and you may have done it without knowing.

Men sharing their experiences of “raw dogging” - going without any of the usual comforts on a flight - are going viral on social media. Is it insanity? Or should more people give it a go?

Raw-dogging devotees commit to no headphones, no movies, no blanket - not even sleep - for the entire flight duration. Impressively, or perhaps disturbingly, some refuse to let themselves drink water.

It also extends to clothing - ideally as bland as possible. A solid-coloured hoodie and beige pants would do.

You’d be forgiven if you think you can do this in Business Class - you can’t. The travel trend is reserved for Economy Class passengers only. Hardcore.