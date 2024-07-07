THREE KEY FACTS
- Collins Kaye declined to accept an airline’s offer of cash and an overnight hotel stay in exchange for her seat
- She clarified that she had to be on the flight as it was her last day of annual leave
- The video has gone viral on social media, with hundreds commenting they would have happily taken the offer
A dejected passenger who had to be on a flight to return for work has gone viral on social media after she failed to take up an airline’s tempting offer of U$1500 ($2444) on an oversold flight.
US Army worker Collins Kaye filmed herself seated on the plane ready for take-off when a flight attendant offered passengers the wad of cash and an overnight hotel stay - in exchange for their seat and the option to take a rescheduled flight the next morning.
“Who’s gonna take it? $1500,” the flight attendant is heard asking passengers in the video posted by @collinskaye on TikTok.