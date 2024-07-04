THREE KEY FACTS
- The Australian Federal Police have charged a man for stealing flight passengers’ data during flights
- The 42-year-old from Perth faces nine charges for alleged cybercrime offences
- Police allege that he set up ‘evil twin’ free Wi-Fi networks to commit the crimes
Travellers are warned to be more careful after the Australian Federal Police (AFP) charged a man for allegedly setting up fake free Wi-Fi on flights and at airports and stealing passengers’ data.
Police said in a statement they had launched an investigation in April after they received a tip from airline staff about a suspicious Wi-Fi network on a domestic flight.
Investigators seized a portable wireless access device, a laptop and a mobile phone - and searched the home of Perth man Michael Clapsis twice - before he was arrested and charged on May 8.