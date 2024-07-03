Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

The Corrs star Sharon Corr claims she was ‘humiliated’ after being refused to fly - airline says she chose to leave

By
2 mins to read
Sharon Corr claims that she was “not allowed on the flight because I had my violin”.

Sharon Corr claims that she was “not allowed on the flight because I had my violin”.

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Sharon Corr claims she was stopped from boarding a Ryanair flight because she was travelling with her violin.
  • She said she left the airport humiliated, angry and in tears.
  • The airline said that the pop star was ‘not refused travel’ and that she chose to leave.

Sharon Corr claims she was prevented from boarding a Ryanair flight as a result of travelling with her violin.

On Monday, the violinist from Celtic family band The Corrs intended to fly from Madrid - where she now lives - to home in Dublin for rehearsal.

She took to Instagram to express how she was allegedly “humiliated” by the budget airline for carrying a musical instrument.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Today I was booked on a Ryanair flight. I got up at 6 in the morning. I was not allowed on the flight because I had my violin. I was in the airport for 7 hours,” the musician wrote on the social media platform.

“I had to return home after searching for my checked in bags. Humiliated, angry then crying as only a good woman can do.”

She added: “Why was I going to Dublin? My home turf, to rehearse, to go on tour! I’m beyond disappointed. Michael O’Leary [Ryanair CEO] shame one [sic] you.”

The airline refuted that they stopped the pop star from boarding because she was travelling with her violin.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, a Ryanair spokesperson said that Corr was just “required to pay a standard gate baggage fee to place it in the hold of the aircraft” as the violin fell outside the standard cabin bag dimensions.

“This passenger was not refused travel from Madrid to Dublin.”

The airline spokesperson added: “This passenger refused to pay the standard fee and instead chose not to travel on this flight.”

The chart-topping star hit back at the airline and maintained that they had not allowed her to board.

Corr wrote on Instagram: “I offered to buy a seat for my violin in the hold as obviously it is a fragile instrument. I was refused by them to travel.”

This isn’t the first public stoush between Ryanair and musicians.

In July 2023, musicians roasted the airline after a ground handler was filmed abusing a row of guitars.

Latest from Travel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel