“Today I was booked on a Ryanair flight. I got up at 6 in the morning. I was not allowed on the flight because I had my violin. I was in the airport for 7 hours,” the musician wrote on the social media platform.

“I had to return home after searching for my checked in bags. Humiliated, angry then crying as only a good woman can do.”

She added: “Why was I going to Dublin? My home turf, to rehearse, to go on tour! I’m beyond disappointed. Michael O’Leary [Ryanair CEO] shame one [sic] you.”

The airline refuted that they stopped the pop star from boarding because she was travelling with her violin.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, a Ryanair spokesperson said that Corr was just “required to pay a standard gate baggage fee to place it in the hold of the aircraft” as the violin fell outside the standard cabin bag dimensions.

“This passenger was not refused travel from Madrid to Dublin.”

The airline spokesperson added: “This passenger refused to pay the standard fee and instead chose not to travel on this flight.”

The chart-topping star hit back at the airline and maintained that they had not allowed her to board.

Corr wrote on Instagram: “I offered to buy a seat for my violin in the hold as obviously it is a fragile instrument. I was refused by them to travel.”

This isn’t the first public stoush between Ryanair and musicians.

In July 2023, musicians roasted the airline after a ground handler was filmed abusing a row of guitars.