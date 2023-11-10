Singer Andrea Corr on stage at Spark Arena on Thursday night. Photo / Getty Images

REVIEW

I admit, Thursday night concerts aren’t everyone’s cup of tea but that didn’t seem to stop me and a thousand others lining up for a taste of Celtic/pop fusion at Spark Arena.

A surprisingly young and excitable crowd filtered early into the sold-out venue, eager to see The Corrs on NZ soil for the first time since 2001.

The opening act, Adelaide sisters Germein, started off the party early on and in good spirits. The trio welcomed in the early droves with songs like 100 Years and kept the crowds energised and excited as guests found their seats.

Award-winning singer-songwriter Toni Childs jumped into action soon afterwards, with I Believe In You leaving the crowd uplifted and grinning ear to ear.

Sydney’s own Natalie Imbruglia followed strongly with What It Feels Like, while doing her best to pump up and energise a fairly unexpressive front row.

Sharon Corr, Caroline Corr, Andrea Corr and Jim Corr were back in New Zealand for the first time in more than 20 years. Photo / Getty Images

Early calls requesting her debut hit Torn caught a few chuckles but were soon drowned out by a powerful performance of Wishing I Was There, and even a saucy rendition of Happy Birthday directed at lead guitarist Simon Brown.

It wasn’t until the final minutes of Imbruglia’s set that the iconic strumming of Torn turned the arena into a collective pit of hysteria for four minutes, but boy was it worth the wait.

The Corrs made their entrance for the first time in more than 20 years, jumping straight into Only When I Sleep, with sisters Caroline on drums, Andrea on lead vocals and tin whistle, Sharon on violin and backing vocals, and brother Jim on acoustic guitar.

The 90s Celtic pop icons made short work of reminding us what they’re all about, jumping into fan favourites So Young, Not Forgotten and What Can I Do, but also a smattering of Irish jig for good measure to fill the gaps.

It was the Corrs’ Irish flavour to Fleetwood Mac’s Little Lies and Dreams that was my personal highlight, and I can’t help but think that maybe every Fleetwood song needs an Irish “re-jig” – call it Fleetwood Mc!

The Corrs - playful and vibrant as ever, and still youthful despite their years. Photo / Getty Images

The encore ended with the hits Runaway, Breathless and one last Irish jig for good measure before the curtains finally closed just after 11.

Performing as playful and vibrant as ever, and still youthful despite their years, it’s hard to believe much has changed for The Corrs since the 90s. But for a family nearing their 50s and 60s and with eight kids between them, it’s awe-inspiring to see their sound and stage presence is as crisp as ever.

If this concert has taught me anything, it’s that Caroline, Andrea and Sharon have an on-point skincare routine and that I’m still within my right to relive the 90s. Cowabunga, dudes!



