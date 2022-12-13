The Corrs have announced two NZ tour dates for 2023.

2023 is shaping up to be a huge year for music fans and now there is another concert to add to your list: The Corrs are coming back to New Zealand in November next year.

The Irish Celtic-infused pop icons, known for their top hits such as Breathless, Heaven Knows and Runaway are returning to Aotearoa for two huge shows in Auckland and Christchurch.

The family-based band made up of, Andrea (lead vocals), Sharon (violin, piano, vocals), Caroline (drums, piano, vocals) and Jim Corr (guitar, piano, vocals), have created some of the biggest contemporary tracks over the past three decades and they are excited to be sharing them live with their Kiwi fans.

“Returning to New Zealand is a dream come true! We can’t wait to see you all next year!” the band said with the band’s promoter, Andrew McManus insisting the two shows will be “the best concerts of the year”.

Joining the popular band will be Australian pop artist, Natalie Imbruglia – who may be familiar to some having cameoed in the final episode of Neighbours this year after starring as Beth Brennan in the 90s.

Emmy winner and three-time Grammy-nominated star, Toni Childs will also join the band to perform her top hits, Don’t Walk Away, Stop Your Fussin’ and Because You’re Beautiful, among other famous and new hits.

Australian trio Germein will also join the band. Adding to the family feeling, siblings Georgia, Ella and Clara Germein have opened for performers such as Phil Collins and Ronan Keating and are excited to now be opening for The Corrs.

The Corrs debuted in 1995 with their chart-topping album, Forgiven Not Forgotten, before taking a short break and returning in 2000 with In Blue, which has earned 132 million plays on Spotify.

Despite their last album release being five years ago in 2017, the band remain popular and are thrilled to be touring again after years of Covid disruptions.

LOWDOWN:

Who: The Corrs, Natalie Imbruglia, Toni Childs and Germein

Where: Auckland, November 9 and Christchurch November 11, 2023

Tickets: AMEX pre-sale 9am Friday, December 16

One World Entertainment Members pre-sale, 9am, Monday December 19

General Public sale 9am Tuesday, December 20