Robbie Williams says his mum’s dementia means she no longer knows who he is

Robbie Williams has revealed that his mother no longer knows who he is due to her dementia.

During a recent concert on his Britpop Tour in Germany, the singer explained that his mum Janet, 84, no longer recognises him.

“My mother has dementia and she doesn’t know who I am anymore,” he said.

“She doesn’t know where she is anymore.”

The former Take That singer also discussed how his father Peter, who is also a singer, is suffering from Parkinson’s disease while his mother-in-law’s health is faltering too.