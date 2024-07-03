In an unexpected twist, a Ryanair passenger intending to enjoy a short city break in Paris found herself in sunny Alicante instead.
Jem Maybank, a 30-year-old property worker from West Yorkshire, arrived at Leeds Bradford Airport on Saturday, ready to embark on her trip to Paris Beauvais Airport. However, due to a series of mishaps, she ended up on a flight to Spain.
The incident didn’t go unnoticed by the airline, with Ryanair issuing a statement through a spokesperson, reminding passengers of their responsibility to ensure they board the correct aircraft. The spokesperson confirmed that Maybank booked a flight from Leeds to Paris, but went through the wrong gate. Fortunately, the airline accommodated Maybank and arranged her ticket for the next available flight to Paris leaving the same day.
The spokesman told mailOnline: “There are several touchpoints which inform passengers of the aircraft’s destination, including gate signage and announcements before every flight departure.”
It is the responsibility of the traveller to double-check their flight details, ensure maximum safety, and avoid detours like this incident.
However, the final outcome was a happy one. Ryanair said, “Upon arrival in Alicante, this passenger notified the crew that they were on the wrong flight and Ryanair immediately arranged for the passenger to be reaccommodated on the next available flight to Paris, which was scheduled to depart Alicante later that same day (June 22).”