By Morning Report, RNZ
A popular koala sanctuary in Queensland, Australia is no longer allowing visitors to cuddle its koalas.
The Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary in Brisbane announced it had ended its koala-holding experience from July 1 after “increasingly strong visitor feedback”.
The sanctuary will replace it with a new experience that will focus on meaningful connections and extended time in the presence of the iconic Australian animal.
General manager Lyndon Discombe said there was a shift among local and international guests to experience Australian wildlife up close, but not necessarily personal.