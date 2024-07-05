They wanted to see what the animals do best — eating, sleeping and relaxing within their own space.

“We have absolutely seen an increase in demand for educational programmes and guided experiences focusing on the ability to witness the natural behaviours of koalas,” he said.

He told Morning Report visitors wanted to have more time with its koalas, have a more immersive experience and learn more about them and their keepers.

“This is just purely a business decision from our sanctuary to change the offering that we provide,” he said.

In other Australian states, including New South Wales, Victoria, and Tasmania, it is illegal to hold a koala.

Discombe said people would still be able to hold them at other sanctuaries in Queensland.

– RNZ