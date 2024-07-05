Advertisement
Koala cuddles banned at popular Australian sanctuary

RNZ
2 mins to read
Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary says visitors want to see what the animals do best — eating, sleeping and relaxing in their own space. Photo / Getty Images

By Morning Report, RNZ

A popular koala sanctuary in Queensland, Australia is no longer allowing visitors to cuddle its koalas.

The Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary in Brisbane announced it had ended its koala-holding experience from July 1 after “increasingly strong visitor feedback”.

The sanctuary will replace it with a new experience that will focus on meaningful connections and extended time in the presence of the iconic Australian animal.

General manager Lyndon Discombe said there was a shift among local and international guests to experience Australian wildlife up close, but not necessarily personal.

They wanted to see what the animals do best — eating, sleeping and relaxing within their own space.

“We have absolutely seen an increase in demand for educational programmes and guided experiences focusing on the ability to witness the natural behaviours of koalas,” he said.

He told Morning Report visitors wanted to have more time with its koalas, have a more immersive experience and learn more about them and their keepers.

“This is just purely a business decision from our sanctuary to change the offering that we provide,” he said.

In other Australian states, including New South Wales, Victoria, and Tasmania, it is illegal to hold a koala.

Discombe said people would still be able to hold them at other sanctuaries in Queensland.

– RNZ

