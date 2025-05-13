That prototype developed into what we today recognise as an iconic Kiwi attraction: the Luge.

Now, Skyline has reached a milestone of 100 million Luge rides across its eight global tracks - two of which are in New Zealand.

On the secret to its enduring success, Hensman hints at this: true universal appeal. “The Luge is a very simple idea that spans the generations,” the Queenstown local says.

“I mean, I still enjoy it, having been reviving it from 40-odd years from the original model my father made, which was just a timber cart and a couple of skateboard wheels right through to the evolved model with brakes.”

Danny Luke, Skyline’s chief operating officer and grandson of the founder, agrees. “This achievement reflects the incredible popularity of the Luge. It’s more than just an exhilarating ride – it’s a tradition that families and friends return to time and again, sharing the thrill across generations," he says.

Many adventure activities have accessibility restrictions. But the ease and simplicity of the Luge largely eliminate those concerns - meaning Hensman could still enjoy riding even after he started using a wheelchair following a workplace accident around 32 years ago.

Skyline Enterprises director Grant Hensman.

“We have a policy of making it accessible to all,” Hensman says.

The company is trialling a new cart to support the independence of people with physical limitations.

“[The] cart will allow somebody who doesn’t have the ability, perhaps, to drive the Luge themselves independently.

“To be taken down by their friend or caregiver or parent or brother or sister... and they’ll be in a car behind them and they can enjoy the rides.”

On what drives his determination, Hensman says: “I don’t want to sit around. I don’t think life’s a practice run. You get one shot at it. I’ve been lucky enough to have the odd opportunity, and I want to get on with it.”

“This is an incredible achievement, and we’re just getting started,” says chief executive Geoff McDonald.

The company is getting ready to open a new site in Swansea, Wales, marking its entry into the UK market.

Grant Hensman enjoying a ride on the Luge.

It will be modelled on the Rotorua site and will have both the Gondola and Luge, with more attractions to come.

“The intent is to put on a Skyswing as well, and a couple of other smaller attractions ... it’s a significant investment,” Hensman says.

The popularity of the Luge is rising. It increased from 7.46 million rides in 2023/2024 to 9.89 million rides in 2024/25, with the company projecting that the next 100 million rides will happen in only 8 years.

“That’s a big number of smiles,” Hensman says.