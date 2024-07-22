Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is back in New Zealand after his first political visit to the United States, where he met with scores of world leaders – including US President Joe Biden – during the Nato Summit.

Luxon will host a post-Cabinet press conference this afternoon and take questions from the media. The conference will be livestreamed by the Herald at the top of this article.

Today, Biden announced he would stand down from the presidential election race, saying it was in the best interests of the Democratic Party and the country. Biden has been facing growing pressure around his physical and mental health, and his capacity to serve another term as President.

Lifelong Democrat George Clooney had penned an opinion piece for the New York Times earlier this month imploring Biden to stand down. He acknowledged it was “devastating to say” but the Biden he had met recently at a fundraiser was not the same person as he was in 2020.

“We are not going to win in November with this President. On top of that, we won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate,” Clooney wrote.

Luxon acknowledged Biden’s announcement this morning on X, formerly Twitter, saying Biden had “dedicated his life to public service” which was something that deserved “much respect”.

“I thank the President for his leadership of the United States and his commitment to New Zealand. And I look forward to working with him for the remainder of his presidency.”

Luxon met with Biden during the Nato proceedings in Washington DC earlier this month, describing him at the time as mentally sharp and “on top of his brief”. Luxon maintained the issue of whether Biden had the capacity to serve another term as President “wasn’t a consideration in my head”.

Biden and Luxon had a couple of informal interactions at a White House dinner during the visit, Luxon saying he observed Biden’s “great sense of humour” and enjoyed the “excellent” interaction.

Asked whether Biden was sharp, Luxon said: “Yes, absolutely.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (right) claimed US President Joe Biden was mentally sharp during their interactions.

Luxon met scores of world and political leaders during his US visit, including Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He wrapped up his trip in the US with a meeting with California Governor Gavin Newsom, with whom he said he had a “good connection”.

Newsom has long been tipped as a future presidential candidate for the Democrats and was named by Clooney in his opinion piece calling for Biden to step down.

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Photo/ Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

It has been just over a week since the assassination attempt on Republican candidate Donald Trump. Trump, the Republican candidate for the upcoming election, was speaking at a rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania when several shots were fired, one grazing Trump’s right ear.

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.