He said Russia’s bombing of civilian areas in Ukraine – including Kyiv’s children’s hospital – was a reminder of that. “We share your outrage at Russia’s callous disregard for human life.”

He said the Indo Pacific 4 countries were all deeply committed to the rules-based order. The Indo Pacific 4 is the grouping of Australia, Korea, Japan and New Zealand, a partner group within Nato.

While it was Australia’s turn to chair the meeting, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s decision not to attend meant it fell to Luxon instead.

“The intensifying military relationship between Russia and the DPRK, and China’s role supporting the rebuilding of Russia’s industrial base demonstrates the indivisibility of security issues between Europe and our part of the world in the Indo-Pacific,” Luxon said.

The Indo Pacific 4 has taken on more involvement within Nato in the last three years primarily because of concern about China and North Korea’s relationships with Russia, as well as tensions in the region, including the South China seas.

Zelenskyy did not make any remarks while the media were in the room.

The Indo Pacific meeting included Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol and Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles. The ambassadors for the countries were also in the room.

Kishida, through a translator, referred to the four countries as “the cornerstone of peace and stability in the region” who needed to spread the message that change of the status quo by force or coercion could not be tolerated.

“I want the four nations to renew our determination today not to allow today’s Ukraine to the East Asia of tomorrow.”

President Yoon also referred to “provocations” by North Korea, including ballistic missile launches. “The history of an unfortunate war, if not to be repeated, calls for a strong, overwhelming physical deterrence capability, as well as the strength of partnership among countries committed to upholding a rules-based order.”

Ukraine is very much the focus of the summit as Nato leaders pledged further military support for it in the war against Russia - significant new support has been pledged, including air defence systems from the US and other countries. While Luxon was at the Summit, New Zealand also announced $16 million more in military and humanitarian support.

Many of the NATO leaders have also emphasised the links between security in the Indo Pacific and the Atlantic – including concerns about the roles of North Korea and China in offering support or “enabling” Russia.

Luxon leaves DC later today after the Nato Summit meetings end to head to San Franciso for the last day of his visit to the US.

He is hoping to get to meet Republican Senator Ted Cruz (Texas) just before he leaves - a meeting that has been re-scheduled twice because of the hurricane hitting Texas.

Yesterday, Luxon went to a dinner at the White House, saying afterwards he had had a brief exchange with US President Joe Biden, and had also caught up with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for the first time.

He is expected to meet Spain’s President Pedro Sanchez today after meeting Canada’s Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas yesterday.

