Trump sported a small tan ear bandage instead of the larger white one he wore during the Republican National Convention. Photo / Getty Images

The crowd booed at mentions of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Vice-President Kamala Harris, whose name Trump butchered.

But the audience roared loudest when Trump named Biden – reflecting Republicans’ growing confidence that they can beat the incumbent.

As Democrats warn that Trump is a threat to democracy, Trump tried to cast his opponents’ wrangling over Biden’s future as undemocratic.

The man who tried to overthrow his 2020 loss said that Democratic “bosses” are trying to “overthrow the results of their own party’s primaries” and declared, “last week I took a bullet for democracy”.

The Grand Rapids event was Trump and Vance’s first rally as running mates and underscores the Trump team’s hopes that Vance’s Ohio upbringing and populist message will help them win the neighbouring swing states of Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Speaking for just over 10 minutes ahead of Trump’s remarks, Vance highlighted his roots in a “working class family” that struggled with addiction and said he viewed both political parties as “broken” for a long time.

He laid out the “America First” and isolationist ideas he has championed in a changing GOP. He rebuked leaders across the political spectrum he said had allowed American jobs to be outsourced and suggested the US should pick its foreign entanglements more carefully.

“There’s nothing radical about having a strong national security that when we go to the war, we punch and we punch hard, but being cautious, and not trying to get America involved in every far-flung corner and conflict of the world,” Vance said.

“Sometimes, my friends, it just is none of our business and we oughta stay out of it.” The crowd cheered.

Trump took the stage with a small tan bandage on his ear instead of the conspicuous white one he wore at the Republican convention after the assassination attempt left him wounded.

Today, he also shared a letter from Representative Dr Ronny Jackson, a close ally and former White House physician, saying Trump’s wound required no sutures but still bled intermittently, requiring a dressing.

At the rally, Trump made some efforts to pivot to a general election audience.

He ramped up his attacks on a conservative policy effort called Project 2025, even as its architects include staunch Trump allies and members of his first administration.

Trump has tried to distance himself as Democrats increasingly attack Project 2025, and today Trump called the effort “seriously extreme” and a product of the “severe right”. But the package also includes many proposals that Trump has endorsed.

At the same time, Trump returned to the red-meat issues that amp up his base. He got some of his biggest cheers promising to carry out mass deportations and “shift massive portions of federal law enforcement to immigration enforcement”. He repeated his false claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

He criticised government rules meant to increase electric car production – but also tempered it with praise for Elon Musk, the chief executive of electric-car maker Tesla, who recently endorsed Trump and is said to be planning large donations to Trump’s re-election. “I’ve had them, I’ve driven them, they’re incredible but they’re not for everybody,” Trump said of EVs.

Trump praises Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin

Trump also doubled down on his praise for leaders that Biden and other US officials have condemned as dictators. He recounted saying of Chinese President Xi Jinping: “He’s a brilliant man, he controls 1.4 billion people with an iron fist”, and riffed on the idea, saying Xi makes people like Biden look like “babies”.

“They’re all smart, tough, they love their country,” Trump said of Xi as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Despite the violence last week, Trump supporters queued in long lines to hear from their official ticket. Many rally attendees wore shirts with Trump’s words after the assassination attempt – “fight, fight, fight” – or with photos of Trump raising his fist, and a few sported ear bandages meant to mimic the one Trump had at the GOP convention.

The rally took place with extra safety precautions. The event was moved indoors after the shooting at an open-air event because an arena is easier to secure, the Washington Post previously reported, and Trump’s campaign does not expect to hold any more outdoor rallies soon. Secret Service sought additional help from local law enforcement as well.

Supporters at the rally said they believed that God saved Trump’s life last week and expressed little fear for their own security.

“I feel safe and I don’t feel worried. Security is beefed up as much as it could be,” said Angelic Johnson, 54. “We just have to look to God to protect us like he did that night that Trump got shot.” She said she came to learn more about Vance after only knowing his basic biography.

Biden’s campaign held a news conference ahead of the Grand Rapids rally to assail Trump’s agenda, saying it would hurt workers while giving breaks to the wealthy. Whitmer shared a video with her “welcome” message for Trump and Vance, saying that “here, we protect reproductive freedom” and making other digs at Trump’s policies.

Democrat turmoil distracts from Biden’s campaign

But the Democrats’ own turmoil has been a growing distraction. A dozen more Democratic lawmakers called on Biden to pull out of the presidential race on Saturday alone, indicating a party still deeply unsettled by Biden’s struggle to hold his train of thought at a June 27 debate and other stumbles.

A bout of Covid-19 has also taken Biden off the campaign trail while Trump and Vance plan a bundle of events coming out of the Republican convention.

On Tuesday, Vance will hold a rally in his hometown of Middletown, Ohio. Then he will head to a rally in Radford, Virginia – a signal of the Trump campaign’s continued efforts to expand the map of competitive states to places where Democrats usually prevail in the presidential race. Biden won Virginia by 10 points in 2020.

Trump plans to speak at a rally in Charlotte on Thursday.

Trump at the convention used his speech to call for unity after the shooting. “The discord and division in our society must be healed,” he said.

But after recounting the assassination attempt and attributing his survival to divine intervention, Trump mostly returned to his usual material.

He jabbed at “crazy Nancy Pelosi” and alluded to his false claims the 2020 election was stolen from him – “that horrible, horrible result that we’ll never let happen again”.