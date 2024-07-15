The photographs that made Trump the incarnation of defiance

People like these visual analogues because they offer a pedigree to news imagery. They promise to assign distinction to outliers in our perpetual image stream, and to inscribe the past in the present. But as a moral matter, I have always bridled against the temptation to treat images of suffering (two people including the shooter are dead, and Trump and two others are injured) as objects of aesthetic judgment. And analogies like these underestimate a larger change in how we encounter images today, where even the most “iconic” picture is something mutable and unfixed.

The video footage captured the chaos in real time: Trump on the ground for a full minute, not rising until the Secret Service shouts “We’re clear, we’re clear.” (As agents try to hustle Trump away, a microphone catches him asking about getting his shoes; an agent advises him to hold something to his bleeding head.) Then he stops, pausing to raise and pump his fist — once considered a left-wing gesture, a symbol of Communist resistance or Black Power. At the distance of the television cameras, the fist functioned like the thumbs-up sign that injured football players flash for live television, a made-for-TV expression of survival.

But to the still camera, the fist had a more warlike aspect, suggesting fearlessness and indomitability. The photos say “I am safe; I am strong,” but more powerfully they say “I know I must look like I am safe; I know I must look like I am strong.”

An illustrator imagined the attack on President James Garfield, who was assassinated in 1881. Photo / Library of Congress via The New York Times

The force of the photographs, in other words, rests not in what they depict politically but what they convey about political depiction, which Trump seems to understand better than any other political figure of his day. After two weeks when the incumbent president has been in the spotlight for his appearance of frailty, Trump had the instinct, amid mortal danger, to consider how everything would look.

Images travelled slowly when Presidents Abraham Lincoln and James Garfield were shot in the 19th century, when it fell to illustrators to depict, or confect, what happened to the assassinated head of state. When Presidents Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan faced attempts on their lives in the 20th century, sending images via wire still required cumbersome portable transmitters. Now the digital camera is its own broadcast medium, and each image it produces can become an unmoored vector of advocacy, opposition, propaganda and lulz.

An annotated photo showing what appears to be a projectile passing by Trump. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

Trump’s bloodied face and raised fist may appear on the cover of Time, but the magazine’s circulation is dwarfed by the shares and reposts that have already propelled these images worldwide. On my smartphone, the news photographs quickly became memes in shockingly bad taste (the bloodied ear becoming, for example, a reaction to hearing the new Katy Perry album) even before the originals had reached the television screen. The image of authority also invites its own parody; that is the secret of its strength.

The 45th (and would-be 47th) president’s deepest admirers have often portrayed him as a superman. In memes and merchandise, he has posed as an all-conquering hero, far removed from the reality of the debate stage or the defendant’s box. By Sunday afternoon Trump’s campaign had blasted out a fundraising email featuring a retouched version of one of these new vitalist icons — the colour altered to grey scale, and with added noise to suggest an older photograph. A historic image? There is no history anymore, only the perpetual present of content, which Trump understands even amid gunfire.

