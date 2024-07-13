A series of loud bangs that sounded like gunshots rang out over a crowd gathered at a Republican rally in Pennsylvania .

Donald Trump is “fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility”, his spokesperson says.

Trump was rushed from the stage with blood visible near his ear.

The Secret Service is investigating the incident.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was rushed from the stage of a Pennsylvania rally after loud bangs that sounded like gunshots rang out over the crowd.

Trump ducked quickly when the noises began and Secret Service agents rushed to the stage and quickly escorted him away.

Members of the audience screamed and blood could be seen near Trump’s ear as he was escorted into his motorcade.

Trump pumped his fist to the crowd as he left the venue.

STORY CONTINUES AFTER LIVEBLOG

Load more

STORY CONTINUES

Trump appeared to repeatedly shout “fight” to supporters when he raised his clenched fist with blood on his face as secret service agents hustled him off stage. The crowd responded with cheers and shouts of “USA, USA, USA”.

A spokesman for the Secret Service, Anthony Guglielmi, said in a statement to the New York Times that Trump “is safe” after “an incident occurred” at his rally in Pennsylvania.

A Trump spokesperson told the New York Times that the former President is “fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility.” The spokesperson also said that Trump “thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act.”

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Photo / Getty Images

Secret Service tend to republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump onstage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Photo / Getty Images

A journalist for Pittsburgh TV station WTAE-TV said one person is believed dead in the suspected shooting.

CNN is reporting a person is in custody. It is also trying to confirm with the Secret Service that audio can be heard saying “shooter down”.

Trump was holding a campaign rally near Pittsburgh in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania as suspense builds over who he will choose as his running mate for the November election.

The rally comes as Facebook announced it has lifted restrictions imposed on Trump after the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, placing the former president on an equal footing on the platform with President Joe Biden.

Trump has said he will announce his vice presidential pick shortly before or during the Republican Party’s national convention, which kicks off on Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and where he and his deputy will be officially nominated.

The former president mentioned Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott as possible running mates during a radio interview on Friday.



