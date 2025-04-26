She added: “I wish Meghan nothing but the best. Like, it’s so great what she’s doing. I’m proud of her … Every woman deserves to go into anything they want to do.”

It’s not the first time the Goop founder has shot down reports of tension with Meghan, who recently launched her own lifestyle and cooking company, As Ever, as well as her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

Meghan Markle's With Love, Meghan show streams on Netflix. Photo / Jenna Peffley / Netflix

Both women unexpectedly popped up in a joint Instagram video last month, which showed Paltrow responding to a follower’s question about the rumours.

“I genuinely do not understand this at all whatsoever,” Paltrow said to the camera, before panning it over to her surprise guest and asking, “Do you understand this?”

Meghan, who was sitting at the bench having a snack, simply shrugged before turning away with a smile.

Paltrow also spoke about the rumoured feud during an interview with Vanity Fair in March, where she pointed out that there was “more than enough room” for them both in their business sector.

“I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes. I think there’s always more than enough to go around,” she told the publication.

“Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try … Another woman is never your competition.”

Paltrow’s latest defence of Meghan came as the Duchess opened up about her life and marriage to Prince Harry, insisting she’s the “happiest” she’s “ever been” during a panel appearance in New York City.

‘Happiest I’ve ever been’

Meghan, who was a keynote speaker at the event, was asked by Time’s chief executive Jessica Sibley to share a “confession” on stage, in a nod to her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

“A confession I can share with you today is that I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” she replied.

“To have a husband and a partner who is so supportive and kids who are healthy and happy, I never imagined at this point I would feel so happy and grateful, and I really do.”

Meghan also addressed backlash she faced this year for not filming her cooking and lifestyle series in her own home.

“People said, ‘Why didn’t you film the show in your house?’” she told Sibley.

“I said, ‘My kids are coming home for their nap’. Eighty people in the kitchen isn’t really the childhood memory I would love for them to have.”