Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trump administration withdraws US from WHO amendments on health policy

AFP
3 mins to read

US President Donald Trump and his administration have rejected World Health Organisation reforms after citing liberty concerns. Photo / AFP

US President Donald Trump and his administration have rejected World Health Organisation reforms after citing liberty concerns. Photo / AFP

President Donald Trump’s administration says the United States is rejecting changes agreed last year for the World Health Organisation on its pandemic response, claiming they violate the country’s sovereignty.

Trump, on returning to office on January 20, immediately began his nation’s withdrawal from the UN body, but the State Department

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save