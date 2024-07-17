US President Joe Biden has contracted Covid-19. Photo / Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House says.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced the positive test for the 81-year-old Democrat after he pulled out of a scheduled event.

“He is vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms,” Jean-Pierre said.

Biden will fly to his home in Delaware, where he will “self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time”.

The president of UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights organisation, had earlier said Biden would not be able to speak at the organisation’s Wednesday afternoon conference due to the diagnosis.