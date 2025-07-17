A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a house fire in Chadstone, Melbourne, left two young girls critically injured. Photo / NewsWire, David Crosling

In Australia, a woman has been charged with two counts of attempted murder following a suspicious house fire in Melbourne’s southeast that left two young girls critically injured.

Detectives from Victoria Police’s Arson and Explosives Squad arrested a 37-year-old Chadstone woman on Thursday morning in connection with the May 21 blaze that tore through a two-storey townhouse on Terrigal St.

Emergency services were called to the property just before 9.40pm (local time) after reports of smoke and flames pouring from the building.

Fire crews forced their way into the home, rescuing the woman and two girls, aged 7 and 8 at the time, from the first floor of the home.

All three were rushed to hospital in critical condition.