In an increasingly multipolar world, most countries don’t want to choose sides between hegemons

By Lydia Polgreen
New York Times·
7 mins to read

US President Donald Trump. Trump’s recklessness compounds America’s central foreign policy problem of the past two decades. Photo / Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images, AFP

Opinion by Lydia Polgreen

Last week, the right-wing President of the United States wrote a pointed letter to the left-wing President of Brazil.

With typical brio, Donald Trump threatened to impose steep tariffs as punishment for, among other sins, the prosecution of Jair Bolsonaro, the former president who is facing criminal charges for

