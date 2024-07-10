- Hollywood legend George Clooney says Joe Biden should not seek re-election, citing noticeable changes in his capabilities.
- Clooney says while it’s “devastating” to say, the Biden he was with at a recent fundraiser was not the Biden of 2010 or even 2020.
- He also highlighted a disappointing debate performance and a reinforcing ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos.
Actor George Clooney, a major Hollywood fundraiser for the Democrats, said on Wednesday that President Joe Biden is no longer the same person who won the White House in 2020 and said he should drop his bid for re-election.
Clooney co-hosted a star-studded fundraiser for Biden in downtown Los Angeles in June, about two weeks before the 81-year-old President struggled through a debate with Republican former President Donald Trump.
”It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘b F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010,” Clooney wrote in the New York Times.