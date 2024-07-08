Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Is Joe Biden about to quit the 2024 presidential race?

Financial Times
By: Sophie Spiegelberger , James Fontanella-Khan , Lauren Fedor and Aime William
6 mins to read
Some Democratic lawmakers want President Joe Biden to be replaced as the party’s candidate. Photo / Erin Schaff, The New York Times

Some Democratic lawmakers want President Joe Biden to be replaced as the party’s candidate. Photo / Erin Schaff, The New York Times

US president still believes he is the man to defeat Trump but a growing number in his party disagree.

President Joe Biden’s disastrous June 27 debate with former president Donald Trump reignited

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World