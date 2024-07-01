Home / World
Premium

The road to a crisis: How Democrats let Biden glide to renomination

12 minutes to read
New York Times
By: Jim Rutenberg and Adam Nagourney

An 81-year-old candidate and no Plan B. “How did we get here?” one leading Democrat asks. The answer is complicated.

In the aftermath of Thursday’s presidential debate, as Jill Biden led President Joe off the stage, former Senator Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., raised what she called a “hard and heartbreaking” question.

