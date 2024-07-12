Before their meeting, Newsom had taken Luxon to meet some of the Giants – and to try his arm with a baseball bat, which Luxon said was a dream come true.

“To be able to hit a ball like that in the baseball stadium, which I’ve never done that before is awesome.”

However, the media were not allowed to view the baseball efforts – something the New Zealand side blamed on Newsom’s team, while one of Newsom’s team said it was the New Zealand side. Luxon is not one to shy away from the cameras capturing his sporting moments – he has even released footage of himself playing cricket in Parliament’s corridors.

A short clip of it was released later and according to Newsom, Luxon had acquitted himself well. At the start of their meeting, he claimed Luxon had hit every ball.

“May I speak candidly? That was pretty impressive. I’ve seen a lot of folks with ties step up to that plate. No one – no one – hit every single ball.”

Newsom had delivered equally flattering remarks during his 2022 meeting with former PM Jacinda Ardern, after which they had signed a climate change agreement to co-operate on technology sharing, including over EVs and agriculture.

Newsom referred to that agreement when welcoming Luxon and said he was grateful it was being continued.

“I’m grateful we are continuing that stewardship and that relationship with a formal extension of the [agreement] and the work we continue to do to address the issue of our time.”

He said Luxon had also shared the story of his decision to ban cellphones in schools, something Newsom seemed to like.

Newsom is the last of the politicians Luxon is meeting on his US trip, during which he also met with key Republicans Ted Cruz, Bill Hagerty and Jason Smith on Capitol Hill.

Ahead of the meeting, Luxon said it was important to build connections with US politicians both at a national and state level. Luxon said his last day in the United States in San Francisco was aimed at trying to raise interest in investing in New Zealand.

California is a heavyweight state: if it was a country, it would have the fifth-largest economy.

Speaking to Newsom, he said California was an important gateway for New Zealand.

“It’s a state we feel a great affinity with.

“We also recognise this is the fifth-biggest economy in the world and you have a very strong understanding of the Indo-Pacific region as well.”

Luxon’s other visits include the Nasa Ames Research Centre, and he will end his trip with a visit to Apple’s headquarters – and potentially a meeting with Apple chief executive Tim Cook.

Media were not allowed to attend that Apple event.

However, there was also a bit of fun – he kicked off with a visit to the Black Foils – Peter Burling and Blair Tuke – as well as Sail GP chief executive Sir Russell Coutts this morning. The Sail GP grand final racing is due to start tomorrow.

Luxon will leave San Francisco tonight and has a week’s holiday next week.