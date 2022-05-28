Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

PM's US Trip: PM Jacinda Ardern's big tech weekend with Twitter, Microsoft, Amazon

EVs and agriculture: Ardern signs climate deal with California Governor Gavin Newsom. Video / California Governor Gavin Newsom

Claire Trevett
By
Claire Trevett

Political editor

If flattery was a tradeable commodity, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern would have quite a trade deal going on after a US weekend focusing on climate change and technology.

First up was California Governor Gavin Newsom,

