Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Thomas Coughlan: Labour faces impossible inflation challenge in 2023

8 minutes to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson is fighting a battle against inflation - and the future. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson is fighting a battle against inflation - and the future. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

OPINION:

Time is cruel to everyone, but it's particularly cruel to governments struggling to cohere two countervailing and contradictory forces: the immediate wants and demands of the electorate, and the ambitious legacy projects of its

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.