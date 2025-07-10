Paul Goldsmith, Minister of Justice. Photo / NZME

A former member of the Waitangi Tribunal will lead a panel of four people to review every Treaty clause in the statute book.

Former member of the Waitangi Tribunal David Cochrane, a lawyer, is chairing the group. He is also part of a review of the Waitangi Tribunal.

He is joined by Marama Royal, a former public servant and chair or member of several Māori and community trusts and boards, including the Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust, and John Walters, a lawyer, former director of several government and private companies, and a Treaty of Waitangi settlements negotiator.

The fourth member of the group is James Christmas, also a lawyer and a former senior adviser to Attorney-General Chris Finlayson and adviser to Prime Ministers John Key and Bill English. He co-authored the book He Kupu Taurangi: Treaty Settlements and the Future of Aotearoa New Zealand with Finlayson.

Christmas stood as a candidate for National at the last election, but missed out on a place in Parliament.