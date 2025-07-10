The review came out of the coalition agreement between National and NZ First, and a sense from the latter that Treaty clauses are too imprecise and woolly, opening the door for an expansionist interpretation of the Treaty.
NZ First’s Shane Jones has previously told the Herald about his frustration with “generic open-ended Treaty clauses”.
“We realise that the individual settlement entities have a distinctive standing by dint of the full and final settlements, but recognising that standing is quite different than embedding into legislation an ill-defined, limitless Treaty clause,” Jones said.
The previous Labour Government established a Treaty Provisions Oversight Group (TPOG) of senior officials to act as a clearing house for new mentions of the Treaty after getting advice that “an incoherent approach creates a number of risks”.
This group found there were at least 50 known Treaty clauses in legislation, with about 14 variations in their description of the Crown’s obligations as a Treaty partner.
Newsroom earlier reported that 28 of these laws would have their clauses put under the microscope.
Cochrane said the final number of clauses was “close to 28″, but possibly a bit less.
“Our job is to provide advice to ministers and that’s what we’ll do,” he said.
He said the review would be unlikely to go beyond August.