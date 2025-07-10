Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Revealed: The four people charged with reviewing every significant Treaty clause

Thomas Coughlan
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Paul Goldsmith, Minister of Justice. Photo / NZME

Paul Goldsmith, Minister of Justice. Photo / NZME

A former member of the Waitangi Tribunal will lead a panel of four people to review every Treaty clause in the statute book.

Former member of the Waitangi Tribunal David Cochrane, a lawyer, is chairing the group. He is also part of a review of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics