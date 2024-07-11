After Biden introduced Zelenskyy as Putin, Zelenskyy said “I’m better”.

CNN journalist Kayla Tausche said “As supporters of the president said, ‘that’s just classic Biden’”.

“But Democrats who are in the middle of a crisis of confidence in the President’s campaign for reelection do not want to see that.”

A press conference Biden was due to hold this morning has now been delayed until 11am NZT.

Waiting to walk back to President Joe Biden’s “Big Boy” news conference.. So far we are delayed going back to get in the room. #POTUS #NewsConference pic.twitter.com/SdrqrhsjOr — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) July 11, 2024

Texas Democrat Lloyd Doggett told CNN the gaffe would have never been noticed in earlier times.

”But if the focus from now until November is on these stumbles and fumbles, minor though they may be, rather than on Donald Trump’s lies, then we will lose,” he said.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer said the network had learned President Biden’s ‘Cabinet meetings’ were typically pre-scripted with Cabinet officials submitting questions and key talking points to White House staff ahead of meetings.

The latest gaffe comes amid growing calls for Biden to step aside from the upcoming presidential race following his disastrous performance during a recent head-to-head televised debate with Donald Trump.

Biden’s halting delivery and meandering comments, particularly early in the debate, fuelled concerns from even members of his own party that at age 81 he’s not up for the task of leading the country for another four years.

It has created a crisis moment for Biden’s campaign and his presidency, as members of his party flirt with potential replacements and donors and supporters unable to contain their concern about his showing against Trump.

A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll showed 67% of Americans thought Joe Biden should withdraw and 85% thought he was too old for a second term.

Biden appeared to acknowledge the criticism during a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, saying “I know I’m not a young man. To state the obvious.”

“Folks, I don’t walk as easily as I used to. I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to,” Biden told the rally.

“But I know what I know – I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong. And I know how to do this job. I know how to get things done,” the president argued.

”I give you my word as a Biden. I would not be running again if I didn’t believe with all my heart and soul that I could do this job,” he said.

He added, alluding to his candidacy, “When you get knocked down, you get back up.”

Biden later called his debate performance “a bad episode”, suggesting in an interview with ABC News that his shaky performance was due to poor preparation, exhaustion and illness.

Actor George Clooney, a major Hollywood fundraiser for the Democrats, said on Wednesday that Biden is no longer the same person who won the White House in 2020 and said he should drop his bid for re-election.

“It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010,” Clooney wrote in the New York Times.

“He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”

“Was he tired? Yes. A cold? Maybe. But our party leaders need to stop telling us that 51 million people didn’t see what we just saw.”

From a longtime Biden adviser: pic.twitter.com/UW1LH6hnz8 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 11, 2024

The actor, who described himself as a lifelong Democrat, wrote: “We are not going to win in November with this president. On top of that, we won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate.”

”This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and congress member and governor that I’ve spoken with in private,” Clooney wrote.

“Every single one, irrespective of what he or she is saying publicly.”

Clooney expressed admiration for Biden and said he considered him a friend.

”I believe in him. Believe in his character. Believe in his morals. In the last four years, he’s won many of the battles he’s faced,” Clooney said.

”But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time.”

Luxon: Biden “on top of his brief”

Earlier today, NZ Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said Biden was mentally sharp and “on top of his brief” during a meeting between the pair as Luxon nears the end of his time in the US.

Luxon also maintained the issue of whether Biden had the capacity to serve another term as President “wasn’t a consideration in my head”.

The pair had a couple of informal interactions yesterday at a White House dinner, where Luxon said he observed Biden’s “great sense of humour”.

Early this morning NZ time, Luxon had a “pull aside” meeting with Biden and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as part of the Nato summit proceedings where they spoke about the US’ engagement in the Pacific.

Luxon said he enjoyed the “excellent” interaction. Asked whether Biden was sharp, Luxon said: “Yes, absolutely”.

He described Biden as being “on top of his brief” concerning the Pacific.