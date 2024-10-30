Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

US election 2024: Trump warnings fall flat, trash talk breaks out in final days of white-knuckle race – Audrey Young

Audrey Young
By
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Q+A's Jack Tame reports from the US as the final countdown to election day begins. Video / TVNZ

OPINION

This is a transcript of the Premium Politics newsletter. To sign up, click here, select Premium Politics Briefing and save your preferences. For a step-by-step guide, click here.

Welcome to Inside Politics. It is a special type of American exceptionalism that has Donald Trump on the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics