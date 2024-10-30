Biden joins the trash talk

The big play in the past couple of days has been each side trying to extract maximum damage from “garbage” slurs.

Trump’s warm-up comedian at a Madison Square Garden rally called Puerto Rico “garbage” and, just when rival Kamala Harris had the high ground, President Biden referred to Trump’s supporters as “garbage”. Yikes!

It could all be quite entertaining if the stakes weren’t so high. Trump’s threats to raise tariffs on all imports by perhaps 10% and on Chinese imports by 60% – and the inevitable retaliation – could seriously affect the relatively healthy US economy and the global economy.

Meanwhile, the iconic Washington Post has lost 250,000 subscriptions in the fallout from its owner’s decision to block an endorsement of Harris made by the paper’s editorial board. Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos has owned the Post since 2013 and overrode the decision, saying he wanted the paper to be seen as independent.

The US embassy in Wellington has helped a handful of New Zealand journalists get to the US to cover the countdown to next week’s election, and the Herald’s deputy political editor Thomas Coughlan will be filing from this afternoon.

Foreshore and seabed ingenuity

The only select committee sitting in this recess week has been the justice committee considering the bill overturning the Court of Appeal ruling in Edwards on the test for customary title under the Marine and Coastal Area (Tākutai Moana) Act 2011.

Most of the submitters were opposed to the bill, including some who would likely have to have their own court cases reheard because the bill is partly retrospective. (Officials advise that 43 applications covering eight areas that have been decided or decided and are under appeal will not be affected by the bill, including Edwards, which is heading to the Supreme Court next week; 29 that have been heard covering five areas but have a decision pending will be retrospective and have to be reheard under the amended law; and 330 applications are waiting in the wings and have not yet begun.)

One supporter of the bill was former Act MP Muriel Newman, who spoke on behalf of her think-tank, and her husband, Frank, who spoke on behalf of a group involved in the court case, the Landowners’ Coalition Incorporated. They gave evidence together, however, from their home and wanted, among other things, to get rid of the concept of “shared exclusivity” whereby more than one iwi can have customary title to an area. Labour’s Duncan Webb put it to them that they were a living example of “shared exclusivity” – individuals but sharing their own house and lives. Ingenious.

Feathers fly over airline upgrades

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in a bit of strife over Qantas upgrades he got when he was Transport Minister under the previous Labor Government (2007 – 2013). A new book suggests he sought them from the airline’s then-chief executive, Alan Joyce, which would be contrary to the Cabinet rules of the time.

After several days of furious record-checking, he has now ruled out having sought the upgrades (which were declared as gifts). The drama is not just about perks of the job. The Albanese Government was accused of unfairly blocking Qatar airlines from increasing its flights to Australia in order to benefit Qantas.

Quote unquote

“...what I got angry about was the fact that it was this implication that somehow, I was defending the [tobacco] industry and I find it abhorrent” – Associate Health Minister Casey Costello in an interview about the death of her father from smoking-related diseases.

Micro quiz

John Adams and John Quincy Adams were the first father and son presidents of the United States, No 2 and No 6 respectively. Who were the next two and in what years did they begin their terms? (Answer below.)

Brickbat

Labour's Ginny Andersen. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Goes to Labour frontbencher Ginny Andersen for resharing a crude social media post about the shape of King Charles’ trousers in a photo with the PM. She deleted it and apologised, but gaffes and apologies are common for Labour in Opposition. She referred to Police Minister Mark Mitchell as “paid to kill” when he was in Iraq. Likewise, Duncan Webb withdrew a tweet about hummus and Hamas. And Damien O’Connor deleted a tweet appearing to justify last year’s massacre by Hamas in Israel (although no apology). Where is the discipline?

Bouquet

Trade Minister Todd McClay. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Goes to Trade Minister Todd McClay, who is on his seventh visit to the Middle East this year. He is holding talks in Doha with the six countries in the Gulf Co-operation Council. Fingers crossed.

Latest political news and views

Foreshore and seabed: Hobson’s Pledge spokesman Don Brash says the courts are making “a total mockery” of Parliament’s intent with its foreshore and seabed law.

Smoking laws: “Dad was one of these ones [who said], ‘I’m not going to be told what to do’”: Associate Health Minister Casey Costello talks about losing her father to smoking-related disease.

Nazi language ban: Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s openness to discussing whether it’s time to ban Nazi language and symbols has been welcomed by the Holocaust Centre.

US election: Presidential candidate Kamala Harris is trying to distance herself from comments by President Joe Biden that appeared to label Trump supporters “garbage”.

OPINION - Key on Trump: Sir John Key has argued the case for Donald Trump. That’s odd in all sorts of ways, writes Simon Wilson.

US election: The Trump campaign has issued a rare statement distancing itself from a comedian’s offensive joke about Puerto Rico at a campaign rally in New York City.

Abuse in care: The Government is addressing a parity issue in the redress settlements some survivors of abuse at the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Unit received.

Poll: Labour is closing the gap with National on the issues Kiwis care about, according to the latest Ipsos New Zealand Issues Monitor poll.

Public service: “I have the luxury of an extremely low heart rate” - new Public Service Commissioner Sir Brian Roche tells Audrey Young about his plans for the job.

Trousers meme: Labour MP Ginny Andersen has apologised after she reshared a meme poking fun at King Charles’ trousers.

Health funding: Is Health NZ underfunded? According to newly released documents, Treasury doesn’t think so.

Prebble appointment: Former Act leader Richard Prebble has been appointed as a new member of the Waitangi Tribunal.

Quiz answer: George Herbert Walker Bush, who served one term from 1989, and George Walker Bush, who served two terms from 2001.

