Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Public Service Commissioner Sir Brian Roche on his plans for the job

Audrey Young
By
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read
Sir Brian Roche at the Public Service Commission offices in Wellington this week. Photo / Marty Melville

Sir Brian Roche at the Public Service Commission offices in Wellington this week. Photo / Marty Melville

The more you talk to insiders about Sir Brian Roche being the next Public Service Commissioner, the clearer it becomes that instead of being knighted in 2017, he should have gone straight to sainthood.

It seems there is nothing the guy either hasn’t done or couldn’t do. That

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics