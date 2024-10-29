Advertisement
Christopher Luxon says Government open to discussing banning Nazi language, symbols

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
NZ Herald Live: PM Christopher Luxon and MP Chris Penk speak to the media

The Prime Minister says the Government is open to discussing whether to ban language and symbols related to the Nazi movement.

It comes after individuals involved in a Mongrel Mob tangi procession in Lower Hutt on Tuesday openly used the term ‘sieg heil’, commonly known as a Nazi chant meaning ‘hail victory’.

Asked afterwards whether the Government could consider banning such language and related symbols, Christopher Luxon said: “We are up for those conversations”.

However, he said the Government has to this point been focused on dealing with the gangs and serious young offenders.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure we give police all the tools and powers they need to make sure we bring violent crime, retail crime, ram raids and gang membership under control.”

Under new legislation recently passed through Parliament, gang patches will soon be banned in public places.

The Australian Government in January made it unlawful to perform the Nazi salute in public or publicly display or trade Nazi hate symbols.

“This is the first legislation of its kind and will ensure no one in Australia will be allowed to glorify or profit from acts and symbols that celebrate the Nazis and their evil ideology,” said Australian Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus.

It was reported in 2019 that the Mongrel Mob Kingdom chapter would no longer use the ‘sieg heil’ term.

The tangi on Tuesday was for long-time Mongrel Mob member Anaru Moke, also known as Fats.

Luxon praised the way police had handled recent similar gang funeral processions.

“My message to gang members is, you can’t just take the rights of being a Kiwi and the freedoms of being a Kiwi.

“You have to have the responsibilities and the duties of being a Kiwi, to each other in this country as well as to the country as a whole.”


