The Prime Minister says the Government is open to discussing whether to ban language and symbols related to the Nazi movement.

It comes after individuals involved in a Mongrel Mob tangi procession in Lower Hutt on Tuesday openly used the term ‘sieg heil’, commonly known as a Nazi chant meaning ‘hail victory’.

Asked afterwards whether the Government could consider banning such language and related symbols, Christopher Luxon said: “We are up for those conversations”.

However, he said the Government has to this point been focused on dealing with the gangs and serious young offenders.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure we give police all the tools and powers they need to make sure we bring violent crime, retail crime, ram raids and gang membership under control.”