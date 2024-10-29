“I’ve been fortunate enough to see first-hand the benefit of Fats’ work alongside others in our community, particularly his work with rangatahi. Our thoughts are with his whānau at this sad time.”

Marilyn Makatea said her cousin was a humble man, with a kind heart and was family-focused.

“He loved his mahi in his community and across New Zealand. Anaru had diabetes a few years ago and began his journey with many other men who had the same as him. Lots of love to my cousin, rest in paradise.”

Petone Rugby League Football Club posted on Facebook that it had lost a big brother, uncle, friend and its biggest supporter.

“Sending all our love & condolences to our Moke/Tamaka whānau.”

The Mongrel Mob funeral procession on State Highway 2 en route to the Whenua Tapu Cemetery. Photo / Mark Mitchell

There were many tributes made to him online after his death last week.

“Everyone is here to love and support the family and to pay respects to our brother fats dog,” said one post.

“You were so loved,” said another.

Former Hutt City mayor Ray Wallace said he had dealt with Moke frequently over the years.

“He was great. He had a wicked sense of humour but he was easygoing.

“When we went to events, he was very respectful of elders. He’s had a colourful past, and he knew that, and everyone else knew it, but he was still a lovable guy.”

Moke wanted to give young people the best opportunity in life and was involved in a lot of community work, Wallace said.

“I could see that and that’s why I supported him.”

Ray said he and Moke had been on a bit of a health kick together when celebrity physician and Kiwi campaigner for physical and mental health Dr Tom Mulholland visited the Hutt Valley.

Known affectionately as Dr Tom, the medical practitioner helped hundreds of thousands of people globally.

“He came to the Hutt and was talking about diabetes and improving men’s health,” Wallace said.

“So, we were sort of part of that little programme together.”

Anaru Moke, known as Fats, speaking to Dr Tom Mulholland in 2016 about his diabetes diagnosis. Photo / Screenshot

Mulholland helped Moke get his type 2 diabetes diagnosed and met with him regularly for doctor’s appointments and healthy shopping trips.

Moke lost his father to diabetes and told Mulholland in a 2016 video he wanted to be around to see his grandchildren turn 21.

“I want my mokos to grow up with me. I didn’t have that opportunity with my grandparents, great grandparents or even parents, myself. But I want to be that guy. I want to be there for them.”

Wallace understood Moke had got his diabetes under control so his death had come as a bit of a shock.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he was pleased the tangi in Wellington today was under control and praised the way police had handled recent similar gang funeral processions.

Luxon said legislation banning gang patches in public would come into force from November 21.

“My message to gang members is, you can’t just take the rights of being a Kiwi and the freedoms of being a Kiwi.

“You have to have the responsibilities and the duties of being a Kiwi, to each other in this country as well as to the country as a whole.”

Asked if he was interested in banning Nazi language and symbols, Luxon said the Government was open to that conversation.

RNZ reported it had heard of gang members banging on cars and barking today.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell told RNZ he was not surprised by the behaviour because “the Mongrel Mob are idiots”.

“That’s the way they behave, they’re antisocial and they think that they are above the law and they think that they run the place and that’s why we’ve come out very hard against the gangs.”

Police had the resources they needed to manage the tangi, Mitchell said.

“The gangs need to understand they’re no longer running the streets.”

