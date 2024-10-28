There is likely to be some traffic disruption in the late morning in Lower Hutt, particularly around Moera, and in the early afternoon in Porirua, including SH58.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly.

Moke, otherwise known as “Fats”, had a significant history with the Mongrel Mob.

There were many tributes made to him online after his death last week.

“Everyone is here to love and support the family and to pay respects to our brother fats dog,” said one post.

“You were so loved,” said another.

Police are urging members of the public to come forward if they see any illegal behaviour or feel unsafe.







