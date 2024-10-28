A gang-related funeral is taking place in Lower Hutt, with a procession to Whenua Tapu Cemetery in Porirua.
The funeral for longtime Mongrel Mob member Anaru Moke is due to take place this morning, with police monitoring the region overnight.
Hutt Valley Prevention Manager Inspector Shaun Lingard said there will continue to be a police presence in the area, while they monitor the proceedings.
“Unlawful activity will not be tolerated, and any unlawful behaviour will be investigated and followed up with enforcement action.”