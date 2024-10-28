Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

‘Unlawful activity will not be tolerated’: Police brace for gang funeral procession from Lower Hut to Porirua

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
Quick Read
Police are anticipating a Mongrel Mob funeral convoy similar to that for Sonny Smith in Waipawa earlier this year. Photo / Supplied

Police are anticipating a Mongrel Mob funeral convoy similar to that for Sonny Smith in Waipawa earlier this year. Photo / Supplied

A gang-related funeral is taking place in Lower Hutt, with a procession to Whenua Tapu Cemetery in Porirua.

The funeral for longtime Mongrel Mob member Anaru Moke is due to take place this morning, with police monitoring the region overnight.

Hutt Valley Prevention Manager Inspector Shaun Lingard said there will continue to be a police presence in the area, while they monitor the proceedings.

“Unlawful activity will not be tolerated, and any unlawful behaviour will be investigated and followed up with enforcement action.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

There is likely to be some traffic disruption in the late morning in Lower Hutt, particularly around Moera, and in the early afternoon in Porirua, including SH58.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly.

Moke, otherwise known as “Fats”, had a significant history with the Mongrel Mob.

There were many tributes made to him online after his death last week.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Everyone is here to love and support the family and to pay respects to our brother fats dog,” said one post.

“You were so loved,” said another.

Police are urging members of the public to come forward if they see any illegal behaviour or feel unsafe.



Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand