It is understood the man being farewelled today recently died in Australia. Photo / File

Police in Auckland are advising motorists of a gang-related funeral procession across the city this afternoon.

The procession is travelling from Beach Haven, North Shore, to Manukau - a distance of about 34km. The exact time for it is not yet known.

The Herald understands the man being farewelled is Sean Glassie, who recently died in Australia. He had links to the North Shore going back decades and it is understood he was connected to the Head Hunters and Tribesmen in previous years.

Police issued a statement saying authorities are aware of the plans and that officers will be monitoring the traffic movements of the procession to ensure the safety of the community.