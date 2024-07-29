Advertisement
Gang funeral procession from North Shore to South Auckland - motorists advised

NZ Herald
It is understood the man being farewelled today recently died in Australia. Photo / File

Police in Auckland are advising motorists of a gang-related funeral procession across the city this afternoon.

The procession is travelling from Beach Haven, North Shore, to Manukau - a distance of about 34km. The exact time for it is not yet known.

The Herald understands the man being farewelled is Sean Glassie, who recently died in Australia. He had links to the North Shore going back decades and it is understood he was connected to the Head Hunters and Tribesmen in previous years.

Police issued a statement saying authorities are aware of the plans and that officers will be monitoring the traffic movements of the procession to ensure the safety of the community.

“Antisocial or unlawful behaviour and driving-related offending will not be tolerated and any of this behaviour can expect to be met with enforcement action,” the statement said.

“Everyone in the community has the right to be safe and feel safe and we ask you report any unlawful behaviour to Police on 111 if it is happening now or 105 after the fact.”

