Letters: A new model for our power market is needed

Bryan Leyland, Pt Chevalier.

The nuclear option

As always during the winter months, our energy shortage issues are again brought up. But surely we have our head in the sand to some degree, by which I mean why can’t New Zealand bury the past and re-evaluate the potential of nuclear energy.

The technology has come a long way and is very efficient, so why not?

It would be a game-changer but would call for some very definitive and brave decision-making from our politicians, which, unfortunately, is a rare event.

Paul Beck, West Harbour.

Indigenous people’s rights

Guy Body’s cartoon (July 14) depicting our Deputy Prime Minister defending New Zealand’s sovereignty with a toy sword and a trash-can lid while trampling on a Māori sovereignty flag against the United Nations headquarters adds a little humour to this important issue.

Twice recently a UN Special Rapporteur has expressed their concern to our Government about the erosion of indigenous people’s rights.

The Government has responded with indignation, so this raises the issue of the role of the UN and what powers it should have to influence decisions of all nations.

We live in global society, so if we wish to carry forward an ever-advancing civilisation, then we must solve the problem of just global governance.

Consultation on this issue is the need of the age we live in as the problems of anthropogenic climate change and justice for indigenous peoples must be solved at a global level.

The UN Security Council has the responsibility to ensure peace with justice and, as most people agree, needs the power of veto to be removed to function effectively.

So why couldn’t we, through our Government, lead efforts to ensure this happens? Consultation on UN reform is not as simple or sexy as ending bottom trawling but one can suggest it is far more important!

Dennis Worley, Birkenhead.

Anger at actions

Antisemitism is not an appropriate term to describe many of today’s protests. People are furious with Israel for what it is doing in Gaza. Israel is killing mothers and children.

Protests, legal or not, are against what is being done to Gaza and its people. It has nothing to do with antisemitism.

Christine Henare, Miranda.

All we are saying is ...

President Trump has warned nations that the United States will withhold miltary aid in future conflicts unless nations ramp up their defence spending. Nations across the globe have rushed to order weapons.

Including Denmark, a peace-loving nation that will increase spending by about US$7 billion ($11.7b) over the next two years.

The main beneficiary will be the US arms industry. Business has never been so good.

The massive increase in defence spending is a colossal waste. Nations will have no money left to spend on infrastructure or hospitals or schools.

When will this madness stop?

Now is the time for people to insist that their leaders give peace a chance. Now is the time to negotiate. If peace is not given a chance, it will only take one person to press the button which will light a massive bonfire that could wipe out billions of lives.

Johann Nordberg, Paeroa.

Health system concerns

Having listened to two highly respected doctors on the TV programme Q&A, it is very concerning to see the direction in which our health minister is driving.

Basically, the doctors are saying that health will become Americanised with the private system taking control.

It was obvious from the interview that both doctors were strongly in favour of a tax system that directly supported health and quoted several European countries that did exactly this.

Conservative governments support a vision of less public service and more private enterprise but health is, or should be, one of their core responsibilities.

Reg Dempster, Albany.