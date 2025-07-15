Man arrested after wrong-way motorway chase in Takanini
By Rachel Maher
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
Police caught up to the man who led them through a dangerous police chase in South Auckland.
A man has been arrested after attempting a dangerous getaway, fleeing north on the wrong side of the Auckland Southern Motorway last night and smashing several cars in the process.
A police spokesperson said the vehicle had earlier been spotted at the scene of a burglary.
“The driver
allegedly failed to stop when signalled, and travelled on the wrong side of the motorway.
“The vehicle was tracked driving north in southbound lanes, and the car allegedly damaged several other vehicles.”