Police have raided properties linked to the Mongrel Mob across the North Island this morning following an investigation into alleged distribution of methamphetamine.

Search warrants have been executed in the eastern Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Auckland, Rotorua, Taupo and Hawke’s Bay.

The operation has been led by the National Organised Crime Group [NOCG], a branch of the police that specialises in covert inquiries.

The NOCG investigations usually focus on the upper echelon of crime syndicates smuggling drugs into New Zealand, such as the 515kg of meth hidden inside steel beams from the United States.

Other recent investigations have targeted the Comancheros outlaw motorcycle gang, which has genuine links to organised crime groups overseas.