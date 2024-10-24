Former Act leader Richard Prebble appointed to Waitangi Tribunal

Minister of Māori Development Tama Potaka said the new appointments would uphold the work done between the Crown and Māori.

“These appointments will ensure the tribunal continues to provide a forum to hear and report Māori Treaty claims in a timely manner. They will ultimately support the progress of the Treaty-based Crown-Māori relationship.

“Waitangi Tribunal members bring with them a range of knowledge and skills and are appointed for their broad expertise in the matters that are likely to come before the tribunal.

Richard Prebble has been appointed as a new member of the Waitangi Tribunal. Photo / Stephen Parker

“Ensuring we have a range of talented appointees on tribunals and boards is absolutely key to the delivery of better public services,” said Potaka.

Act leader David Seymour said Prebble was exactly the sort of person who should be on the tribunal.

“Richard is also an experienced lawyer, MP and company director, with an extensive knowledge of te ao Māori.

“Act looks forward to his contributions in ensuring that the Treaty of Waitangi is interpreted and applied in a manner that reflects what it actually says, including the promise of the same rights and duties for all New Zealanders,” Seymour said.

