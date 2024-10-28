Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Budget documents: Is Health NZ underfunded? Treasury doesn’t think so

Thomas Coughlan
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Health Minster Dr Shane Reti installed a commissioner at Health NZ. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Health Minster Dr Shane Reti installed a commissioner at Health NZ. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

  • The Government installed a commissioner at Health NZ after warnings it was running a $1.4b deficit.
  • Labour has questioned whether health is being funded adequately.
  • Since DHBs were abolished, health funding has been centralised. Treasury maintains that health has been receiving adequate cost-pressure funding increases.

There is no organisation in New Zealand quite like Health NZ-Te Whatu Ora.

With 82,800 full-time equivalent staff as of the most recent published financials, it employs about 1.5% of the entire population.

It has a huge share of New Zealand’s labour force – one in every 37 members of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics