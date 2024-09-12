Details of what is included in the papers will be published in this story as the documents appear on the Treasury website.

The 2024 Budget was built around a $14 billion tax cut package that adjusted income tax thresholds upwards delivering tax cuts to most working households.

The tax cuts were funded by trimming the baseline spending of most Government departments by 6.5% or 7.5% resulting in savings of about $1.5b over the period of the Budget.

Big winners from the Budget included the Defence and Health sectors. The Government and opposition are in the midst of a brutal argument on health spending, with the opposition arguing the Government failed to fund health adequately, citing the pleas of Health NZ bosses at a parliamentary select committee earlier this year.

The Government says that it has tipped in adequate funding, saying Treasury was happy with funding levels and noting that the multi-year funding given in this Budget is more than what Labour promised in its election manifesto.

A big question looming over the Budget is how hard the Government worked to fund its pledge of new cancer medicines. Some papers on this topic have already been released, but aspects of the plan, including whether National made more than a cursory effort to fulfil its manifesto commitment of funding the medicines this year, are still unclear.

The Government also made some tough political decisions about the future, including dramatically trimming the amount of new spending available for future Budgets to a level Treasury said would not be sufficient to fund existing service levels without further cuts.

The Government has also chosen to de-emphasise some of the “wellbeing” aspects of Labour’s Budget process. The Budget documents may reveal to what extent that changed how the Budget was put together.