The Government will publish official papers on the Budget this afternoon, lifting the lid on how the coalition’s first Budget was put together.
Each Budget is followed by a proactive release day, colloquially known as a document dump, where papers detailing the priorities of Finance Minister Nicola Willis and advice from officials are made public.
This proactive release is often anything but proactive. This one has occurred later than most, dropping in September, when others have tended not to stretch beyond August.
The defence of this is that this proactive release is two in one: it includes papers on the cuts undertaken by the Government, as well as the new initiatives put up for funding.