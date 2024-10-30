Donald Trump yesterday spoke at a campaign rally at the Rocky Mount Event Center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Photo / AFP

On Wednesday, Harris had hoped to be basking in the afterglow of a speech attended by tens of thousands outside the White House, where she warned her rival was unstable and itching for unbridled power.

Instead, she was fending off questions about Biden’s apparent gaffe when the President reacted to a warm-up speaker at a Trump rally referring to the island of Puerto Rico as “a floating island of garbage” in an off-colour joke that risked alienating Latino voters.

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said, before the White House sought to clarify that he was referring to Trump’s rhetoric, not to his supporters.

“Let me be clear, I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for,” said Harris, Biden’s Vice-President.

‘Unstable, obsessed’

In Washington, Harris had given a powerful closing argument speech in a symbolic setting.

She spoke at the very spot where Trump stirred up a mob that went on to attack the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in a violent attempt to keep him in power even though he lost the 2020 election to Biden.

Kamala Harris has distanced herself from comments by President Joe Biden that appeared to label Trump supporters “garbage”. Photo / AFP

“This is someone who is unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance and out for unchecked power,” Harris said.

But the Vice-President also gave an optimistic vision of the United States’ future, with the White House lit up behind her.

“Each of you has the power to turn the page, and start writing the next chapter in the most extraordinary story ever told,” Harris told flag-waving supporters.

‘Cheating’ claims

On Wednesday, Trump took to social media to repeat his claims of widespread voter fraud, appearing to set the stage for a repeat performance around the unfounded claim that his 2020 loss to Biden was rigged.

He denounced what he said was “cheating” at “large-scale levels never seen before” in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, where he had made similar comments on Tuesday evening.

At that rally in Pennsylvania, Trump also took credit for driving down public trust in US news media.

“I’m very proud of it. I’ve exposed them as being fake. But with your help, one week from today, we’re going to defeat Kamala Harris and the media,” he said.

Trump also engaged in damage control on Puerto Rico, saying “nobody loves our Latino community and our Puerto Rico community more than I do”.

He termed Biden’s comments about his supporters “terrible,” and on Wednesday made a fresh plea for campaign donations by referencing them.

“My patriotic supporters are the BEST PEOPLE in the country – I LOVE YOU!” he said.

One person who will not be voting for Trump on November 5 will be actor and former Republican Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger, who endorsed Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.

Inflation and the health of the US economy have been key issues this election, and on Wednesday new government data showed solid economic growth despite a slight slowdown.