Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Who would run Kamala Harris’s economy?

Financial Times
5 mins to read
A Kamala Harris victory might deliver less upheaval to the world’s largest economy than a second administration run by Donald Trump. Photo / NZME montage, Getty Images, 123RF

A Kamala Harris victory might deliver less upheaval to the world’s largest economy than a second administration run by Donald Trump. Photo / NZME montage, Getty Images, 123RF

Kamala Harris is set to overhaul the US administration’s top economic team if she wins the presidency as she moves to implement the centrist approach to policy touted on the campaign trail.

With the race against Republican nominee Donald Trump on a razor’s edge, the vice-president is not expected

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business