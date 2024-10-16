Uber explored possible bid for Expedia in ‘super app’ growth push

Khosrowshahi is a protégé of Barry Diller, the serial dealmaker who serves as Expedia’s executive chair. The Uber chief worked at Diller’s internet and media group IAC for seven years and has described him as a “great mentor of mine”.

Uber, Expedia and Diller declined to comment.

Barry DIller. Photo / Harry Eelman, The New York Times

In recent years, Uber has expanded from its ride-hailing roots into train and flight bookings, food delivery, corporate logistics and advertising as it seeks to transform itself into a “super app” akin to the multipurpose platforms built by Chinese tech groups such as WeChat.

Khosrowshahi told the Financial Times this week, “Anywhere you want to go in your city and anything that you want to get, we want to empower you to do so.”

Adding Expedia and its booking technology would turbocharge those ambitions.

The fourth-largest online travel company generated $12.8b in revenue for 2023 amid a post-pandemic tourism boom but it cautioned this summer that it faced a slowdown in travel demand.

Uber’s M&A firepower has been strengthened by an 85% surge in its stock over the past year, giving it a market capitalisation of $173b.

In February, the San Francisco-based company reported its first year of operating profitability, driven by resurgent demand for ride-hailing alongside its food delivery, logistics and fast-growing advertising arm.

Chief financial officer Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah said in August that Uber’s “top priority” for deploying capital was investing in growth, including via acquisitions.

Expedia’s stock has risen more than 50% in the past year, but it is only a tenth of its potential suitor’s size, with a market valuation of just below $20b.

Uber has made few large deals since it went public in 2019.

It expanded into food and beverage delivery via the acquisitions of Postmates for $2.65b and Drizly for $1.1b, entered the freight and logistics business through the $2.25b purchase of Transplace and struck a $3.1b deal for Careem, a Middle Eastern ride-hailing business.

The company also owns stakes in self-driving car company Aurora and Chinese ride-hailing group DiDi, and recently struck partnerships with Google’s Waymo autonomous taxi service and GM’s Cruise.

In August, Uber secured its first investment-grade credit rating.

Executives were keen to ensure any bid for Expedia would not result in a downgrade back to junk, two people briefed on its interest said.

At Expedia, Khosrowshahi became one of America’s best-paid executives.

Uber compensated him for the $160m (NZ$264m) in options he gave up on leaving Expedia with options tied to him boosting his new employer’s valuation to $120b and staying for five years.

Uber’s stock fell immediately after its listing but has since surged, lifting the value of Khosrowshahi’s options to about $136m by the end of February.

The shares have since risen by another 23%.

Written by: Stephen Morris in San Francisco and James Fontanella-Khan and Oliver Barnes in New York

© Financial Times