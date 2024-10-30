Foreshore and seabed: Iwi, academics, lawyers, Hobson’s Pledge have their say during Select Committee hearing

Under customary marine title – it cannot be sold, and public access is guaranteed as are fishing rights and navigation rights. The CMT area falls between the wet part of the beach and the 12-nautical-mile limit.

Under the law passed in 2011, two conditions had to be met before CMT was recognised – the applicant group must hold it in accordance with tikanga and applicants must have exclusively used and occupied it without substantial interruption since 1840.

The October Court of Appeal decision criticised the second condition – and based on that criteria, incursions into an area by third parties since 1840 would deprive a group of customary marine title and would be inconsistent with the Treaty of Waitangi.

Brash told the committee the courts had “clearly re-interpreted the meaning of exclusive”.

“They have added a concept called shared exclusivity which makes a total mockery of what Parliament intended.

“We feel strongly supportive of this bill as it intends to amend the original Marine and Coastal Area Act. Having said that, if we had a choice we would go back to the Foreshore and Seabed Act in 2004 when the Crown owns the foreshore and seabed on behalf of all New Zealanders. But that isn’t on the table so we support this bill.”

In 2004, a massive hīkoi in protest to the then Labour Government’s foreshore and seabed law led to the birth of Te Pāti Māori and intense debate over whether anyone should have special rights over the foreshore and seabed.

The foreshore and seabed hīkoi in 2004, an issue that led to a split in the Labour Party and formation of the Māori Party. Photo / Kenny Rodger

Committee member and Te Pāti Māori MP for Te Tai Tonga Tākuta Ferris asked Brash if he believed customary title equated to ownership. Brash said he believed it was a form of ownership.

Ferris said Māori had long-utilised their own coasts in conjunction with neighbouring iwi and when early Europeans arrived, they continued to share the use of their coasts with those settlers.

In 2004, all the rights Māori possessed, relative to the coasts that they occupied, were confiscated and the exclusivity test was established, Ferris said.

“I would implore you to consider that Māori have the right to share their coasts with whoever they deem suitable while still maintaining their mana over that same coast.”

“Highly prejudicial and highly unfair”

If enacted, the amendments would apply from the date of Minister Goldsmith’s announcement – July 25 – and all undetermined applications would be decided under the clarified test.

A Mōtītī Island hapū said they have been waiting almost three years for the High Court to make a decision on their customary marine title application.

They told the Parliamentary committee if that decision came back in their favour, it would have to be put aside and they would need to go back to court and re-litigate their case under the new test.

Ngā Hapū o te Moutere o Motiti’s Ihipera Peters said the group filed their application in 2016.

“They spent years preparing their evidence, engaging historian experts and esteemed experts such as the late great Dr Moana Jackson to tautoko (support) their claim in the High Court.

“They participated in good faith with the legislative scheme that was opposed on them ... they participated in the seven-week hearing that was held in 2021.

“They now find themselves in a position where, next week actually, November 8, will mark three years since we filed our closing submissions, and we still have not received judgement from the High Court.

“It will require us to return to the court, to re-litigate our case on the basis of a new test. Our kuia, our kaumatua are all in their 70s, 80s and 90s now ... for them to be told that doesn’t matter anymore, you have to go back to court, re-state your case, and this time the test is (higher), that is highly prejudicial and highly unfair.”

Māori rights activist and lawyer Annette Sykes said such a move from Parliament – the move to overturn a Court of Appeal decision – was “constitutional violence”.

“I have really found it difficult as a practicing solicitor for some significant period to see the attacks on the judiciary for the kinds of the decisions they have made that is unbecoming of our nation.

“The judiciary is grappling with what the world is grappling with and that is the intersection of indigenous rights with common law. It’s not an easy process but I find, particularly, that we need to overturn a Court of Appeal decision when we haven’t had the pronouncement of the highest court in our land really starting to blur the lines in the separation of powers between Parliament, the judiciary, the state and the constitutionality of it.

“I wish that you would just pause, reflect on the changes that you are proposing until the Supreme Court makes its decision which should be middle of next year.”

Justice Select Committee submissions on the Marine and Coastal Areas (Takutai Moana) (Customary Marine Title) Amendment Bill continues.

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.