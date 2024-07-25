Government moves to overturn Court of Appeal decision over Māori customary marine rights

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government is moving to overturn a Court of Appeal decision covering Māori customary rights to the foreshore and seabed.

The Court of Appeal judgment, issued last year, made it easier for iwi and hapū to have customary title recognised by the courts.

Today the Government announced it is proposing legislation to amend the Marine and Coastal Area Act and restore Parliament’s original test.

Treaty Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith said Section 58 required an applicant group to prove they had exclusively used and occupied an area from 1840 to the present day, without substantial interruption.

However, last year the Court of Appeal, in Re Edwards, made a ruling which changed the nature of the test and materially reduced the threshold.