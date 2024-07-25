Advertisement
Government moves to overturn Court of Appeal decision over Māori customary marine rights

NZ Herald
Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government is moving to overturn a Court of Appeal decision covering Māori customary rights to the foreshore and seabed.

The Court of Appeal judgment, issued last year, made it easier for iwi and hapū to have customary title recognised by the courts.

Today the Government announced it is proposing legislation to amend the Marine and Coastal Area Act and restore Parliament’s original test.

Treaty Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith said Section 58 required an applicant group to prove they had exclusively used and occupied an area from 1840 to the present day, without substantial interruption.

However, last year the Court of Appeal, in Re Edwards, made a ruling which changed the nature of the test and materially reduced the threshold.

The Government does not agree with this change and wants to ensure the wider public has confidence these tests are interpreted and applied consistently.

Goldsmith said customary marine title gives the holder “valuable rights”, including refusing resource consents for renewals of some private assets like wharves or aquaculture expansion.

As part of the National-New Zealand First coalition agreement, the Government has agreed to propose legislation which will ensure these tests for applications directly with the Crown or through the Courts are upheld as originally intended.

These measures include:

  • Inserting a declaratory statement that overturns the reasoning of the Court of Appeal and High Court in Re Edwards, and the reasoning of all High Court decisions since the High Court in Re Edwards, where they relate to the test for CMT (customary marine title).
  • Adding text to section 58 to define and clarify the terms “exclusive use and occupation” and “substantial interruption”.
  • Amending the “burden of proof” section of the Act (section 106) to clarify that applicant groups are required to prove exclusive use and occupation from 1840 to the present day.
  • Making clearer the relationship between the framing sections of the Act (the preamble, purpose, and Treaty of Waitangi sections) and section 58 in a way that allows section 58 to operate more in line with its literal wording.

The amended section 58 test will be applied from today’s date, if enacted, meaning existing CMT decisions will continue to be recognised.

Undetermined applications would be decided under the clarified test.”

Drafting of the Bill is under way.

The Government’s current timetable is to seek Cabinet’s approval for introduction of the amendment Bill in mid-September,” Goldsmith said.

”The Act enables the legal recognition of Māori customary rights while protecting the legitimate interests of all New Zealanders in the marine and coastal area.”

More to come ...

