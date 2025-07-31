Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Updated

New Zealand beginning to look like an outlier on Gaza – Audrey Young

Audrey Young
By
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Hidaya, a 31-year-old Palestinian, with her sick 18-month-old son at the Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, last week. Photo / AFP

Hidaya, a 31-year-old Palestinian, with her sick 18-month-old son at the Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, last week. Photo / AFP

Audrey Young
Opinion by Audrey Young
Audrey Young, Senior Political Correspondent at the New Zealand Herald based at Parliament, specialises in writing about politics and power.
Learn more

This is a transcript of the Premium Politics newsletter. To sign up, click here, select “Inside Politics with Audrey Young”, and save your preferences.

Welcome to Inside Politics. This week has seen a turning point in the Gaza catastrophe, at least in shifting sentiment, if not

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save